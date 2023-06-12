The indigenes of oil producing communities of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State have petitioned the state government over an alleged inhuman treatment, oppression and marginalisation by Chevron Nigeria Limited, (CNL), saying they are tired of divide and rule by the oil giant.

The leadership of the communities under the auspices of Amalgamation of Ilaje Ugbo Coastal Communities Association (AMAICOMMA) noted that the alleged gross marginalisation and ‘divide and rule’ by the American oil giant, may affect the peaceful atmosphere in the coastal communities of the state.

The AMAICOMMA in a letter to the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, signed by its Executive body, the Chairman and Secretary, Barrister Wole Ogungbeje and Kehinde Omoyele respectively, said that the alleged deliberate moves to sideline the people of the communities may spark another round of agitations and protest against Chevron in the area.

The group however, issued a 48 hours ultimatum to Chevron to address all requests and take appropriate action to avoid disruption of peace enjoyed in the area.

The AMAICOMMA in a letter to the governor read: “Our rational instincts always favoured dialogue as the best weapon in the resolution of crisis among men. This factor has played a dominant role in our interactions with Chevron Nigeria Ltd, though Chevron Nigeria Ltd is currently abusing our civil methods of handling issues as we have been taking for granted.

“Chevron has flagrantly refused to toe the path of peace by colluding with Obayelu and his cohorts who are currently parading and masquerading themselves as executive of a body (PIA) that has not been registered.

“Chevron Nigeria Ltd in its usual ways of using divide and rule tactics, has been romancing with Obayelu led unregistered body to short-change the Ilaje nation by cornering and diverting our commonwealth.

“It is of interest to note that, immediately Obayelu appointed himself as the chairman of the trust, he swiftly registered as a contractor to Chevron so as to divert benefits for himself and his cohorts.

The letter stated further that “Sir, Ilajes have not been known to act cowardly especially in the face of criminal provocation, blatant abuse and injustice perpetrated against the host community.

“It is a gross irresponsibility on the part of Chevron Nigeria Ltd to attract unnecessary and avoidable hostility to her investment in Ilaje land.

“Prior now, we have issued a 72 hour ultimatum which has since expired. Chevron has still not complied with our modest demands of dealing with AMAICOMMA, the existing and recognised body in the oil producing communities.





“Consequent upon Chevron’s affront, and lack of respect for the pursuit of peace in the resolution of this matter, we now issue a fresh notice, and final notice of 48 hours, for Chevron Nigeria Ltd to address all our requests and take appropriate actions to accommodate our demand as stated in all our previous correspondences. We reiterate that this window serves as the final opportunity to allow reason to reign instead of resorting to violence.

“Lastly, we hereby call on the Ondo state government to compel Chevron to allow peace to reign in the once volitile Ilaje nation. For the avoidance of doubt, we will take the battles to all Chevron facilities in our mandate area, all in the name of honouring the choice made by Chevron.

“While awaiting your intervention, please accept our warmest regards”

