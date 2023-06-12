The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued a public alert regarding the outbreak of Anthrax in neighbouring countries within the West African sub-region, specifically, Northern Ghana bordering Burkina Faso and Togo.

Anthrax is a bacterial disease that affects both animals and humans (zoonotic disease) and is caused by naturally occurring spores found in the soil.

The Ministry stated that people can become infected with Anthrax spores if they come into contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products.

The statement clarified that Anthrax is not a contagious disease and cannot be transmitted by close contact with an infected person.

“Signs of Anthrax include flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, muscle aches, and if not diagnosed and treated early, it can lead to pneumonia, severe lung problems, difficulty breathing, shock, and death. Being a bacterial disease, it responds to treatment with antibiotics and supportive therapy.”

“It is primarily a disease of animals, but due to humans’ proximity to animals, non-vaccinated animals with Anthrax can easily transmit the disease to humans through the inhalation of Anthrax spores or the consumption of contaminated/infected animal products such as hides and skin, meat, or milk.”

“The annual vaccinations with Anthrax spore vaccines are available at the National Veterinary Research Institute Vom, Plateau State, and it is the cheapest and easiest means of prevention and control of the disease in animals,” stated the Ministry.

The Ministry also emphasized that infected animals cannot be vaccinated, but animals at risk can receive vaccinations.

Therefore, there is a need to intensify animal vaccinations in the border states of Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos, due to their proximity to Burkina Faso, Togo, and Ghana. Other states in Nigeria are also advised to participate in the vaccination exercise.

“Infected dead animals should be buried deep into the soil along with equipment used in the burial after applying chemicals that will kill the Anthrax spores.”

“The general public is strongly advised to refrain from consuming hides (pomo), smoked meat, and bushmeat as they pose a serious risk until the situation is brought under control.”





“The Federal Government has resuscitated a Standing Committee on the Control of Anthrax in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to address the outbreak.

Relevant institutions and collaborators have been contacted with the aim of controlling the outbreak. Additionally, state directors of veterinary services nationwide have been sensitized,” added the statement.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…

95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…

Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…