Cleric advises youths on nation-building

The Supreme Archbishop Emmanuel Ojo Powerson of the Family Restoration International and Holy Ghost Royal House of Restoration, has called on Nigerian youths to use their voice to change the future of the country as the older generations are ready to form an allegiance with them to secure the future for the younger generation.

Powerson made this call while speaking to newsmen ahead of the third anniversary of the Royal Festival of Praise, popularly known as the Gathering of Kings, to praise God, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He, however, urged the youths to use entrepreneurship to lift themselves and fight their way out of poverty.

“I want to use this medium to encourage our national future – the youths – that in the midst of pains, uncertainties, and confusion, one thing is certain, youths are the future of this great nation.

“Youths should engage in entrepreneurship of different types than ever before. Let your voice be silent no more, but they need to avoid destruction, embrace peaceful march and nonviolent protest, this should be the approach to the demand for good governance,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Sanusi Was My Choice As Emir Of Kano ― Kwankwaso

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has defended his choice of former Governor of Central Bank, Muhammad Sanusi II, as the Emir of Kano.Incumbent Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at a…

Apple Goes Into Car Production

Tech giant, Apple, makers of iPhone, MacBook, and other high-end gadgets has decided to expand its business by going into the production of self-driving cars with high-performance batteries by 2024…

Kano Youth, 23 Years, Marries 46-Year-Old American Mother

A Kano youth, Suleiman Isah Isah, 23 years, of Panshekara in Kano metropolis has married his heartthrob, Janine Sanchezt, a 46-year-old American mother…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…