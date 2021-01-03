Insecurity: Nigeria needs urgent divine intervention —Olu-Osundina

The Assistant Bishop of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Ikorodu Diocese of Lagos State, The Right Reverend Samson Olu-Osundina, has called on Nigerians irrespective of their religion to turn to God for help over the myriad of challenges facing the country.

The Reverend Olu-Osundina, who spoke in Egbe-Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state, noted that it was better for all religions to seek divine intervention, particularly on security since all human efforts had failed to yield any positive result.

Olu-Osundina was in Egbe-Ekiti for the installation of the church’s honorific title holders and presentation of an award to some outstanding people at Methodist Church of Nigeria, Diocese of Ayedun, Egbe circuit.

At the service where Chief Alfred Fabusuyi Falade (Balogun Ijo); Chief (Mrs) Florence Folakemi Aladesanmi (Iya Egbe ijo); Chief James Oluwadare Ige (Majeobaje ijo); Evangelist Margaret Olabimpe Ogunlade (Iyalode Ijo); Chief Ogunlade Benjamin (Baba Isale Ijo); Chief (Mrs) Mary Oluwatoyin Ayegbusi (Iya Egbe Odo); Chief Felicia Oluwayemisi Omotuase (Iya Egbe Akorin); Chief David Ige Adeyemo (Baba Egbe Akorin) and Chief (Mrs) Modupe Olanike Fadumiye (Iya Egbe Idapo) were installed, Olu-Osundina said Nigeria was «in a terrible state where lawlessness is the order of the day and the government has not been able to arrest the situation,» and therefore charged Christians to go on their knees in prayer for divine intervention.

He appealed to the Federal Government to seek more pragmatic ways to combat the wanton killings, particularly in northern Nigeria, and tasked those at the helm in the country to serve with utmost sincerity and selflessness so as to engender quality governance and speedy development.

On the motive behind the awards and the installation of some title holders, the minister in charge of Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Ayedun, Egbe circuit, Very Reverend Olubunmi Ojo, said it was to encourage people to remain dedicated to the work of God and human development.

He appealed to Christians to prepare for the second coming of Jesus Christ, saying they should not act like the five foolish virgins in the Bible that were less prepared.

In their remarks, some of the awardees and the newly installed title holders in the church, including Chief Dapo Aladesanmi, Sir Sunday Falana, and Chief Kunle Fadumiye, appreciated the leadership of the Methodist Church of Christ, Diocese of Ayedun, Egbe circuit, Egbe-Ekiti and promised to work towards the uplift of the church.

Also honored at the service were Chief Dapo Aladesanmi and Sir Sunday Falana, while the late Pa James Abegunde, Pa James Adeyemi Aladesanmi, Hezekiah Abegunde and Tola Akeju got posthumous awards.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Sanusi Was My Choice As Emir Of Kano ― Kwankwaso

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has defended his choice of former Governor of Central Bank, Muhammad Sanusi II, as the Emir of Kano.Incumbent Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at a…

Apple Goes Into Car Production

Tech giant, Apple, makers of iPhone, MacBook, and other high-end gadgets has decided to expand its business by going into the production of self-driving cars with high-performance batteries by 2024…

Kano Youth, 23 Years, Marries 46-Year-Old American Mother

A Kano youth, Suleiman Isah Isah, 23 years, of Panshekara in Kano metropolis has married his heartthrob, Janine Sanchezt, a 46-year-old American mother…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…