The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has called on politicians to mentor youths with leadership potential to move the country forward.

This was just as the organisation added that youths’ support for the democratic process would strengthen governance and political party initiatives and ensure that policies and decisions become a reality

Making this known on Monday in Kano, the CITAD’s campaigns and Communication Officer, Malam Ali Sabo, stated that youths and women constitute 61% of the country’s population, where the total number is negligible and does not correspondent with the population due to their commitment and active participation.

According to him,” any decision-making process that neglects 61% of the population of whose decision is taken on their behalf is not an inclusive decision nor is it participatory which democracy is all about.”

He disclosed this while briefing pressmen as part of activities to commemorate international democracy day in Kano, with the theme of this year’s International Day of Democracy is Empowering the Next Generation.”

Alhaji Sabo hinted that “some politicians supported by youths appreciated them by engaging them in their governments either as assistants, special assistants, advisers, and heads of agencies and parastatals.”

He noted that supporting youths in their constituencies in terms of education and economic and social inclusion would ensure that they attain their potential for the betterment of the country.

Alhaji Sabo, therefore, notes that “encouraging the youth that participated and supported them during their campaigns through effective inclusion into the decision processes of their governments or offices” would be a welcome development

He then disclosed that the centre focuses on the campaign for the inclusion of women and youth in the political and governance process, which was done under its project titled Youth and Women Inclusion in Politics, during the electioneering process.

The CITAD officer stated that the objective of the project was to Campaign for the Inclusion of Women and Young People in Political and Governance Processes (We-You Pro) and was designed to mobilize a critical mass of young men and women, which reflects the priorities of the youths and women in Kaduna and Kano States.





