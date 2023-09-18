North-East Alliance for Good Governance, a political pressure group has given the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) a 7-day ultimatum to include youths in its scheme to face massive protests by the youth groups in the subregion.

The ultimatum is contained in a statement by the group titled: ‘Immediate Action Required: 7-Day Ultimatum Issued to the North-East Development Commission and Protest Action’ jointly signed by Amb Auwal M. Gotal, Chairman and Comrade Abdullahi Ibrahim, Secretary, copies made available to Journalists in Bauchi.

According to the statement, “The North-East Alliance for Good Governance, representing the interests and aspirations of the Youths across the six states of the North-East, is compelled to issue a stern ultimatum to the North Is Development

Commission.”

It stated that “The Commission’s failure to address the marginalization and exclusion of young persons from the development agenda of the North East sunregion has left us with no choice.”

The group added, “We hereby give the North-East Development Commission a 7-day ultimatum to respond to our demands and take concrete actions towards youths inclusion in the development process or face a stern protest in the six states that made up the zone.”

According to the Group, “If our demands are not met within this timeframe, we regret to announce we will take drastic protest action. Beginning on the Date, 7 days from today.”],

“We will initiate a shutdown of the Commission’s operations across the Six states of the North East. This decision is not taken lightly, but it is a necessary step to emphasize the urgency of our demands,” It stressed.

It added “Our demands are clear and just. We call for the Commission to create a platform for Youths inclusion that enables us to make a tangible impact on the development of our region as initially envisioned when the Commission was established.”

“We insist on seeing meaningful transformation and educational empowerment for the Youths, commensurate with the substantial budgetary allocations made annually,” It added.

The group further stated, “We emphasized that, we the Youths of the North East, can no longer tolerate the

Status quo of exclusion and inaction. The time for change is now, and North-East Development Commission must act swiftly and decisively to address our concerns.”

“We hope that this ultimatum will serve as a wake-up call to the Commission, and we remain open to constructive dialogue to resolve these issues amicably within the stipulated time frame,” the group concluded.





