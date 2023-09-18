Our bodies are like the ultimate treasure chests of oddities, filled with quirks and curiosities that will leave you both amazed and perhaps scratching your head in confusion.

So, fasten your seatbelts (if you can find them on your skin) as we dive headfirst into the peculiar playground, the human body, where even the ordinary is extraordinarily weird.

Sweat Composition

Sweat is virtually odorless. Body odour is caused by bacteria on the skin breaking down sweat.

Belly Button Bacteria

The belly button is home to a diverse ecosystem of bacteria, and studies have found thousands of species living there.

Blinking During a Sneeze

It’s nearly impossible to keep your eyes open when you sneeze due to a reflex that causes your eyelids to close.

Earwax Protection

The body produces Earwax, or cerumen, to protect the ear canal and trap dust and debris.

Unique Smell





Each person’s body odor is as unique as their fingerprint and can be used for identification.