Christmas Eve Jokes for children

Enjoy and share these Christmas jokes with your friends.

What do you call Santa’s helpers?

Answer: Subordinate Clauses.

What did Adam say on the day before Christmas?

Answer: It’s Christmas, Eve!

What did the big angel say to the little angel on Christmas Eve?

Answer: Halo there!

If Santa Claus is crossed with a detective then you would get what?

Answer: Santa Clues!

How do you know that Santa is a man?

Answer: No woman wears the same attire every year.

What monkeys sing on Christmas Eve in concert?

Answer: Jungle Bells, Jungle bells!

What a big candle says to a small candle on a Christmas Eve?





Answer: I am going out for dinner tonight.

If someone claps on the Christmas Eve then he should be called.

Answer: Santapplause!

When Santa doesn’t move what should he be called?

Answer: Santa Pause.

Do you know any bird that can write?

Answer: Pen-guine.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Source: www.theholidayspot.com