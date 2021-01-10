‘Christians’ commitment to charity, soul-winning should be paramount’

CHRISTIANS have been advised to be committed to charity and soul-winning in all areas, especially through financial or material support, as it is a core responsibility of heavenly-minded believers.

Pastor (Mrs) Kikelomo Ali of the He Careth Heritage Home, Akobo, Ibadan, Oyo State gave the charge at the dedication of the Esther’s Children of Destiny’s Home, at Bashorun Housing Estate, Ibadan, adding that, “the act of helping and catering for the underprivileged and orphans as well as winning souls is a major attribute of Christians and true demonstration of God’s purpose on earth.”

She added that it was essential for all Christians and even non-Christians to be cheerful givers as well as be compassionate to fellow beings, especially the underprivileged, while she noted that such gesture is rewarding and attracts God’s favour.

“As we journey in the New Year, let us all endeavour to place a priority on charity and soul-winning. This is the greatest attribute of Christians and what God is expecting from us. Personally, I have tasted it and I have never regretted giving sacrificially and populating the kingdom of God through soul-winning,” she added.

The dedicated edifice established by Pastor (Dr) Esther Adeniran, and fully furnished with state-of-the-art electronics, furniture and academic tools for the comfort of about 15 orphans currently in the home, was graced by dignitaries, including Mr Kayode Ariyo, Mr Tunbosun Ashiru, Mr Abayomi Salami, Pastor and Pastor (Mrs) Omodele and Apostle Joel Iyiola.

Pastor Adeniran noted that the revelation from God to restore the hopes of the hopeless and also to provide shelter and sustainability for orphans as people of faith spurred her to in providing shelter for orphans.

“The initiative was birthed in Atlanta, Georgia, USA in 2005. From the start, we have always provided food, clothing, and sponsored the education of orphans in different parts of Nigeria. Through the grace of God, we were able to support hundreds of children in orphanages and schools through the years. We have as well supported the needy in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, among other African countries.

She commended the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde for his support, especially reaching out to the underprivileged with palliatives, just as she urged well-meaning Nigerians to take a cue from the compassionate governor and others in helping the vulnerable at these trying times. “Over the years, physical, emotional, financial, spiritual, and educational needs for children have been met in near-miraculous ways.

The orphanage has made great strides and the children have made amazing advancements in areas, mostly in education at great Christian school in Ibadan. Currently, we have 15 children in the home that are living healthy lives in a loving Christian environment,” she added.

In her remarks, daughter of the visionary, Doyin Adeniran acknowledged the support of everyone that made the new home a reality, while she also charged Christians to always express love to one another, especially to the needy.

