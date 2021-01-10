Zlatan shuns DJ Cuppy despite allegations of social media blocking

Many who had thought that famous disc jockey and daughter of billionaire businessman, Florence Otedola, otherwise known as DJ Cuppy and rapper, Zlatan have a smooth relationship having given their fans a top-charting single, ‘Gelato’, were shocked to hear that Cuppy and Zlatan had not talked in the past ten months.

Given the success of ‘Gelato’ which reportedly amassed millions of streams, it was expected that the song’s success would have made DJ Cuppy and Zlatan closer and possible work together again, as many had even thought that there could be a new song in the pipeline.

However, recent revelation from DJ Cuppy indicates that things have gone sour between the two and does not seem to be getting better anytime soon. Cuppy, as she is fondly called by fans, may have broken the hearts of many with her viral tweet stating that despite their collaborative effort in the past, the rapper blocked her on multiple social media platforms.

“10 months later and I sometimes still wonder why Zlatan blocked me on WhatsApp and Instagram without ever saying why. We were actually friends and ‘Gelato’ was a hit,” Cuppy wrote on Twitter.

While it was not clear to many what led to the revelation from the disc jockey, R gathered that Zlatan and his team were not happy with certain terms of their working relationship in the past.

A source close to the rapper informed R on Friday that no one could force out words from Zlatan as regards what led to the estrangement even as it was gathered that a misinformation may have triggered their seemingly cold relationship.

Cuppy, who released her maiden album, ‘Original Copy’, last August, further stated Zlatan, whose real name is Omoniyi Raphael, had blocked her on social media for no reason known to her.

Fans of the two entertainers were sharply divided on Friday with a large percentage of Zlatan’s fans asking the rapper to address the allegation rather than keep quiet. Torrents of tweets and retweets greeted the development on Friday and it remained a top trend on social media as of the time of this report.

Cuppy who has about three million Twitter followers did not stop there. She further tweeted that she is a woman with emotions and would always want to share how she feels about anything that affects her.

“I’m human and I have feelings too,” she added.

Zlatan, rather than address the issue, appeared not to be bothered about Cuppy’s allegations which had left many fans tagging him and expecting a response that would douse the tension and calm frayed nerves.

In what would look like a total disregard for the billionaire heiress, the rapper who has about seven hundred thousand Twitter followers appeared more concerned with a trivial issue, tweeting: “Moi moi or akara, which is the perfect one with akamu?”

