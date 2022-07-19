Christian coalition says Muslim/Muslim ticket hinders national unity

The choice of a Muslim running mate for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not augur well for national unity and cohesion a Christian coalition has said.

The National Christian coalition in a statement issued in Lagos and signed by its convener, Apostle Titi Oluwadare, noted that the choice of former Borno State Governor Kashim Shetima a Muslim as running mate to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also a Muslim has given the two most important political posts in the country to Muslims only thereby denying Christians easy access to the commanding height of governance in this country adding that it would have been better if a Christian had been chosen as APC presidential running mate.

The statement added that the best way to promote national unity is to share key political posts in such a way that all ethnic and religious groups are represented at the highest level of governance. The coalition said it deplores a situation where it is gradually becoming the norm that one ethnic group and one religious group is the dominant and preferred group among all other ethnic and religious groups.

While calling on all Christians across the country to be law abiding and peaceful the coalition urged them to come out en masse in the 2023 general elections and vote for candidates who believe in equal opportunities for all ethnic and religious groups.

Calling on all Nigerians to join hands in rebuilding the country the coalition said All Nigerians must rise in support of equality of gender ethnic and religious groups so as to guarantee peace and security of the country.”‘

The coalition added that it is the duty of all Nigerians to respect the law of the land and constitution which recommended that all political offices must be shared in such a way that federal character and National unity are enhanced Furthermore the coalition urged Christians to be more active political lu as the nation moves towards the next general elections. The coalition said it was disappointed by the fact the APC has thrown away all the suggestions it made when the leadership of the Christian coalition interacted with the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abuja.

With its head office in Lagos, the Nigerian National Christian coalition represents Christian and negotiates as a Christian pressure group in support Christians at home and in the diaspora using dialogue persuasion and negotiation to advance the interests of Christians.

