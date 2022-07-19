FG launches national roadmap on local production of standard assistive technologies for PWDs

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, reiterated its commitment to ensuring the availability and affordability of Assistive Technologies (AT) for Persons With Disabilities (PWDS) across the country.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, gave the assurance during the public presentation of the National Roadmap on Local Production Of Standard Assistive Technologies Persons With Disabilities (PWDS) in Nigeria, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

To attain target 3.8 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on universal health coverage, she averred that access to Assistive Technology is an essential component in the continuum of health care and universal health coverage.

The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Nasir Gwarzo, explained that the roadmap was developed to pilot the implementation of the key enabling actions, activities and programmes that will be instrumental to an organised production, procurement, and distribution of Assistive Technologies for People Living With Disabilities across the country.

According to her, the Roadmap stipulates a guide for the production, procurement and distribution of Assistive Technologies for PWDS in Nigeria.

While stressing the need to ensure quality control in the local production of Assistive Technologies for PWDs, she said: “it will also mainstream local production of Assistive Technologies in the innovative and industrial development of the Country and help in providing enabling environment for employment creation through local production of Assistive Technologies.

“The Ministry through her Special Needs Department has continuously made concerted efforts towards improving the lives of Persons with Disabilities in Nigeria,” she said.

Farouq added that these efforts have at different times been aimed at specific objectives to generally fetch better living outcomes for PWDs in Nigeria.

