Cholera kills five in Kano

By Kola Oyelere - Kano
Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsayawa

Kano State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, has confirmed that no fever than five persons have lost their lives following a cholera outbreak recorded in the state.

Dr Tsanyawa who confirmed this on Tuesday while speaking with pressmen in Kano disclosed that the state recorded a total number of 189 cases out of which five lost their lives.

According to him, on April 16, 2022, a case of watery diarrhoea and vomiting suspected to be cholera was reported in Dambatta which was promptly investigated, stressing that since then a total of 189 cases in 20 LGAs were recorded out of which 184 have fully recovered.

He noted that “it will interest you to know that last year by now we recorded 12,116 cases across the state with 329 deaths. This is unconnected with the prompt and multi-sectoral collaborative response by the state.”

Dr Tsanyawa then called on the people of the state to imbibe personal and environmental hygiene to avoid coming down with cholera outbreak and other diseases in the state.

He added that the Kano State government under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was fully committed to providing adequate and qualitative healthcare services to the good people of the state in order to eliminate cholera outbreak and other diseases in the state.

