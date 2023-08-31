The Zamfara State Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project has moved to construct six solar-powered boreholes with accommodations for watchmen in the selected cholera hotspot communities in the state.

The project also aims to support the livelihood of the benefiting community in the area.

This was disclosed today in Gusau by the State Acting Project Coordinator (SPC), Nasiru Bello, during the ceremony of the agreed action on the bidding process of the Zamfara State ACReSAL project held at the project office in the state.

Nasiru Bello explained that ACReSAL is a project initiated by the federal government through World Bank assistance that aims to address the critical challenge of regional desertification and landscape management in northern Nigeria.

The Acting State SPC further disclosed that the programme was to ensure more sustainable future food and water security in a changing climate and was also aimed at supporting communities with improved capacity and investments to improve sustainable livelihoods”.

According to him, arrangements have reached gear for the construction of boreholes in six cholera hotspot communities in the state.

In the Zamfara State project, ACReSAL would construct Six (6) solar-powered boreholes with Watchman Accommodation in Cholera Hotspot Areas to support the livelihood of the community”. He mentioned.

In his remarks, the Zamfara State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, who is also co-chairman of the ACReSAL project in the state, Dr. Haruna YaU, assured that the project would succeed, God willing, in the state.

The commissioner who mandated the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alhaji Gayari, to speak on his behaviour said their ministry would play a great role in the project.

“I have the confidence that the project would succeed in the state by God’s grace. I want our state (Zamfara) to be the best interns in project coordination, execution, and maintenance. I believe we have one of the best plans, he mentioned.

Earlier on, two bidders applied for the project, which included ASG Technical Services and Facility Resource Limited in the state.





