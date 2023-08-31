Amid the transition to military government in Gabon, Brice Nguema has been named the ringleader of the attempted coup in the Central African country.

Recall shortly after Gabon’s electoral commission announced on Wednesday that President Ali Bongo had won a third term in office, senior military officers announced a coup and annulled the election results.

In this listicle, TRIBUNE ONLINE highlights some interesting details to know about the new Gabon military leader:

1. Brice Clothaire Oligui Nguema, popularly called Nguema is the commander-in-chief of the Gabonese Republican Guard – the country’s most powerful security unit.

2. General Nguema is also recognised as a cousin to the deposed President Bongo.

3. Born to a military officer, Nguema honed his military skills at the Royal Military Academy of Meknes in Morocco.

4. Besides military and diplomatic duties, Nguema was seen as entrepreneurial and also believed to be a millionaire in Gabonese circles.

5. When Omar Bongo’s son Ali Bongo rose to power in October 2009, Nguema was sent to Morocco and Senegal for diplomatic missions. A decade later, he took over as the head of the guard.

