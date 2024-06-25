Davido Adeleke, the Nigerian pop star has set the record straight about the beginning of his relationship with his newly wedded wife Chioma.

In a short video posted on X, while preparing for today’s wedding, the pop star could be seen hugging his bosom friend Lati, in the conversation that followed later, Davido said “you know say na Lati Introduce me to my wife,” the people at the room were all surprised to hear this. Toward the end of the video, they screamed brother Lati out of excitement.

Earlier this year, in an interview with YouTuber Tayo Aina, Davido revealed how he met Chioma, he said: “I was in school for a year before I blew up. That was when I met my wife. I remember the day I saw her. I can never forget it.

“I was in a Prado, and I looked behind and I saw this girl walking. Just there with her bag, it was Chioma.

“I told Lati omo I like that girl, go and call that girl for me.

“He called her but she did not answer me at the time. Later on, she came to Lagos and we linked up. And I was like, yeah, I got you.

Lateef Biola better known as Lati has been with Davido since the pop star was ten years old. He’s in charge of the A&R (artists and repertoire) for Davido’s record label, DMW. He also runs his own company. He is the director of Latino General Merchants Nigeria Limited, an oil and gas company in Lagos. In 2002, he graduated from the department of Mass Communication at the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State.

Read Also: Peter Obi congratulates Davido on his wedding to Chioma