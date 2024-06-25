The Federal Government has announced a ban on single-use plastics across all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to combat the escalating plastic pollution crisis in Nigeria.

This decision was approved on Tuesday during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

Minister of State for Environment, Iziaq Salako, emphasised that this ban is part of Tinubu’s administration’s comprehensive plastic waste management strategy.

He highlighted the government’s dedication to addressing the intertwined challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, in alignment with the 2022 national policy on plastic waste management.

Salako expressed concern over the severity of plastic pollution in Nigeria, describing it as “a major issue in our country.”

He pointed out that plastic waste often blocks drains, leading to flooding, and contaminates oceans, impacting both human health and the environment.

The minister explained that the ban is an effort to encourage responsible plastic waste management through the principles of refusing, reducing, reusing, repurposing, and recycling.

He stressed that the government’s initiative sets a precedent for the Nigerian public to adopt environmentally responsible practices.

Salako stated, “The federal ministry of environment proposed and the federal executive council approved the ban on the use of on-the-go plastics, what we know as single-use plastics, in all ministries, agencies, and departments of the federal governments.” He reiterated that this aligns with the 2022 national policy on gas-to-waste management.

He added, “We must say that the discussion in Exco was very smooth because all members of Exco, including Mr. President, were very enthusiastic about this ban.

“As you know, plastic is one of the key challenges that we face when we go to our drains. And when we talk about the issue of flooding, we find out that plastic waste is heavily criminalised.”

Salako concluded by highlighting the government’s commitment to using all five principles of sustainability, and he called on the Nigerian populace to follow suit by managing plastic waste responsibly.

“The council has approved that, with some framework being put in place, there will be no longer the use of single-use plastics in all ministries, departments, and agencies of governments.

“This is to serve as a leading example to the Nigerian populace so that we know that we have to be environmentally responsible and use plastic waste very, very responsibly.”

