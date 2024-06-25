Chief Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour party has congratulated Grammy winning act Davido over his wedding ceremony which was held today in Lagos State.

In a terse post on social media app X, the former Anambra State governor said “On behalf of my family, I most sincerely congratulate @davido and Chioma today as they begin their matrimonial journey with their traditional marriage ceremony. #CHIVIDO2024.”

Peter Obi has always been a fan of the pop star, it will be recalled that in November 2023, Mr. Obi celebrated Davido’s birthday via a post on his official X account, a month after they both met at the 2023 Spotify Wrapped event held in Lagos State.

After months of anticipation, Davido finally tied the knot with Chioma, the epoch event has attracted dignitaries like former Nigeria president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwolu, his Ogun State counterpart Mr. Dapo Abiodun, the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi amongst others.

Read Also: Gov Abiodun commends Ogun pilgrims on successful Hajj exercise