Chery Technology: The Growth and Development History of Engines

Thanks to the dedication to the research and development of engines rooted in its DNA, Chery has won popularity from consumers around the world.

A long history of producing engines than automobiles

In 1997, Chery’s predecessor, Anhui Auto Parts Industry Co., Ltd., was established in Anhui province, China, to produce engines. When Yin Tongyue, the leader of Chery, joined the company, the first thing he did was to keep developing engines for making vehicles with better quality. Eventually, in 1999, Chery’s first engine Fulwin rolled off the production line. This enabled Chery to develop high-quality products, and directly laid the foundation for Chery’s technology-based development line.

ACTECO engines, the pride of Chinese auto

The successful ignition of the first engine in 1999 marked that Chery started its arduous technological exploration and independent development. Chery’s ACTECO engine was officially rolled off the production line in 2005 with its technology integration in power, fuel consumption and emission leading the world at the time. As such, from the moment it was developed, Chery became the first Chinese engine auto brand with independent intellectual property rights, marking a “zero” breakthrough in the field of new generation automobile engines with high performance as well as pioneering the development and manufacture of high-performance engines of Chinese brands.

In 2019, ACTECO 1.6TGDI, the third generation of Chery’s engine, won the title of “China Best Ten Engine” and featured excellent power performance with a maximum power of 145kW and a peak torque of 290N m, even leading Chinese engine brands continuously by virtue of thermal efficiency of 37.1%.

With the innovation of technology, the ACTECO engine has been upgraded to the forth generation – 2.0T GDI engine. Up to now, Chery Automobile boasts a total of 9 engines, including 2.0TGDI, winning the title of “China Best Ten Engine”. Equipped with the maximum power of 192kw, a peak torque of 400N • m, and a maximum effective thermal efficiency of 41%, the 2.0T GDI engine has applied the second generation “i-HEC” combustion system, the new generation thermal management system, the 350bar ultra-high pressure direct injection system and other leading technologies, thus can be rated as one of the strongest powertrains in China.

Chery 2.0T GDI engine

Reversing a trend and exporting vehicles create the history of the Chinese auto brand

The engine, the core of the automobile, is made up of countless components. Similarly, Chery has produced almost all the parts and components of the engine by itself.

Specifically, the technology mastering of the whole chain of engines from the front end to the back end determines the extraordinary quality of Chery’s engines. This is why the ACTECO engine was highly received by the international market after its launch, and several international brands and dealers from many countries have requested to import the ACTECO engine.

Chery 1.6T GDI engine

As of now, Chery engines have been exported to the United States, Turkey, Germany, Japan and other countries/regions, including many world-class enterprises such as Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. and John Deere. While ACTECO engines are approved by overseas markets, Chery vehicles equipped with ACTECO engines, such as TIGGO FAMILY, ARRIZO Series are also convincing users in the global markets.

Deeply committed to globalization strategy, Chery has always made powerful strides forward overseas markets stably. In this past July, overseas exports exceeded 50,000 for the first time, reaching 50,614, up 90.1% year-on-year. From January to July, Chery Group exported a total of 198,859 vehicles, up 36.8% year-on-year.





Technology Chery’s concentration and persistence on the research and development of its engine has led it to success, helping it to successfully catch the attention of auto giants. With more than 10 million followers, Chery’s products are empowered to become a best-seller in more than 80 countries and regions around the world. Furthermore, in order to meet the multi-dimensional travel needs of users worldwide, Chery will keep providing a wider range of high-quality product matrix.

Chery has been known as “Technological Chery” since its foundation for insisting on mastering core technologies. It has set up six Research and Development centres in the world and a Research and Development team of over 5,000 elite members, providing it with advantages in traditional fuel technology, new energy, intelligent manufacturing and other fields. After more than 20 years of exploration in the field of new energy vehicles, Chery has established its leadership with four vehicle assembly platforms, five general subsystems and seven core technologies. Its EQ1 model has become the leader of mini battery electric vehicles in China. As for global market expansion, Chery is the first Chinese automobile company to export vehicles, CKD parts, engines, and vehicle manufacturing technology and equipment around the world. Up to now, Chery has exported its vehicles to more than 80 countries and regions and has set up 10 overseas factories and more than 1500 overseas dealers and service outlets. With nearly 10 million users worldwide, including 2.1 million users outside China, Chery has ranked first in the number of passenger cars exported from China for 19 consecutive years.

For more information, please contact cheryinternational@mychery.com