Checking Nigeria’s health sector

Health, they say, is wealth. Better health is a key to human happiness and well-being.

However, Nigeria’s health care system has been under poor condition for decades. This has exposed Nigerians, especially the poor, to hardships. Many have died due to the deplorable nature of the health care system of the country.

The novel coronavirus has uncovered the poor health facility in the country which has been whimpering for attention for over a decade.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who is also the chairman of the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19, had decried the poor state of Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure in April when he realised how bad it was after he was appointed to head the team.

He noted then that the pandemic had provided the opportunity to examine the state of the national health care systems which is in dire need of reforms and funding. He said the weaknesses in Nigeria’s health systems became more glaring given the way more established health systems in Europe and America collapsed under pressure.

Therefore, Nigeria must utilize the opportunities brought by the new coronavirus to address all the challenges in the health sector. By doing that, the number of people flying abroad for medical attention will be reduced drastically. This will allow Nigeria to save more lives and our economy will be diversified in the shortest period of time.

Bilyaminu Gambo Kong-kol,

Kano

