EVERYBODY is prone to foolishness but by taking the necessary precautions you can avoid being foolish. Nobody wants to be called a fool but many times, people do things which qualify them to be so described. You must avoid foolishness and also know how to deal with fools. People who constantly exhibit (and refuse to be helped to change) foolish traits and characteristics are not people you should encourage to be in your circle of influence.

“Here are the tips to follow when dealing with a foolish person.

Regarding foolishness, there is nothing to do with talent or intelligence.

Even the most brilliant people could serve as the top candidates for foolishness.

Therefore, it is essential to identify the fools around you.

To assist you, here are the ways to spot the fools:

Fools don’t like practical strategies as well as accountability.

Generally, fools have a firm belief that they are always right.

Fools tend to blame others.

They don’t accept responsibility.

Fools want you to adapt to their thinking.

They love to look for personal ease rather than accepting a challenge.

Foolish people openly express their frustration.

Act confidently and enjoy talking.” Norbert Juma

“Who is a fool? He that rashly is carried hither and thither with every motion, that considereth nothing, regardeth nothing, nor suffereth himself to be corrected and warned of his evil doing; but headlong runneth as he began, forcing not whether he sink or swim, or what becometh of him; and who, as he knoweth not the word of God, so he passeth not on it.” Thomas Becon

Fools are known by their thoughts, words and actions and the bible talks a lot about fools.

Let us look at certain characteristics of fools outlined in the bible.

Fools are prone to anger and are quarrelsome.

“Avoiding a fight is a mark of honour, only fools insist on quarrelling.”

Proverbs 20:3 New Living Translation.

“Fools get into constant quarrels.” Proverbs18:6 New Living Translation.

Unnecessary arguments, unbridled anger and unwarranted disagreements are symptoms of the presence of a fool. Actually the bible says “anger rests in the bosom of fools.” Ecclesiastes 7:9. A translation of that verse puts it as “anger is the friend of fools.”

“A fool always loses his temper, but a wise man holds it back.” Proverbs 29.11

Fools waste their time and squander opportunities.

“. . . only fools idle away their time.” Proverbs 12:11B New Living Translation.

“So be careful how you live, not as fools but as those who are wise. Make the most of every opportunity for doing good in these evil days.” Ephesians 5:15.

Time is a commodity every human being has in the same measure (twenty-four hours) and the way you utilize this product goes a long way in determine what your lot in life will be. Fools waste time, not realizing that it is perishable and can never be recycled.

Fools have no investments.

“The wise have wealth and luxury but fools spend whatever they get” Proverbs 21:20 New Living Translation.

To live life oblivious of tomorrow is one of the greatest acts of folly. Savings and investments are the things which give us a soft landing for the future. A fool lives for today and foolishly thinks that tomorrow will take care of itself.

FOR ENQUIRIES AND COMMENTS PLEASE SEND EMSIL TO [email protected]

ALSO READ: Cholera: Stop drinking rainwater, Kano govt warns residents