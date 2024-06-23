Actress Osas Ighodaro has said the loss of her mother led her to prioritise self-expression and self-love, rather than worrying about others’ opinions.

This she said has allowed her to enjoy life more fully and find happiness in each moment. In an interview on Arise TV, Ighodaro shared her journey towards embracing a more liberated and fulfilling lifestyle.

Reflecting on the impact of her mother’s death, Ighodaro explained how it became a catalyst for change. “I said, ‘Wait a minute? I’m not going to end up like that. I’m going to live my life and be the best that I can be. I want to represent her legacy to the best of my abilities.’”

This realisation marked a turning point for the actress, motivating her to live freely and embrace life’s ups and downs.

“I’ve been living life and being happy and enjoying every moment; whether it’s good or bad. You either learn from it or enjoy it, and that’s how I live my life now,” she continued.

This newfound approach to life has brought her a sense of freedom and contentment that she had not experienced before.

Ighodaro also touched on how her shift in mindset has influenced her interactions with others. “A lot of people come up to me and say, ‘I love your dancing,’ and that’s part of the freedom for me,” she said. Once self-conscious, she now revels in her love for dancing, seeing it as an expression of her liberated self.

“Who cares at this point? I am a thespian, but I’m also someone who loves life, loves to travel, and enjoys herself and dance,” she added. This attitude reflects her commitment to living authentically and embracing her passions without fear of judgment.

The transition from self-consciousness to self-assurance was significant for Ighodaro. “I used to be in my head a lot and worry about what people thought about me,” she admitted.

Ighodaro’s mother had devoted herself to others, often neglecting her own needs. This realisation had a profound effect on the actress. “When I went through the experience of losing my mum, I realised how much she gave to so many people and she didn’t take care of herself,” she reflected.

“I don’t want to live my life constantly worrying about others’ opinions. I want to be happy and live fully,” she declared. This perspective shift has been instrumental in her journey toward greater happiness and fulfillment.

