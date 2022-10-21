Champion Breweries donates educational materials to schools in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State-owned brewing company, Champion Breweries Plc has donated learning materials worth millions of naira to five schools, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR).

Items donated by the company include writing desks, teacher’s chairs and tables, as well as branded exercise books.

Beneficiaries of the company’s gesture were five primary schools in its host and neighbouring communities of Aka Offot in Uyo LGA, Nnung Oku in Ibesikpo LGA among other communities.

The benefiting schools include; St George catholic school Aka, Jubilee primary school Aka Offot, St Athanasius primary school Nung uku Ibesikpo, Christian primary school Afaha, Ibesikpo and Lutheran primary school itiam ikot ebia, all within the state capital city.

Speaking during the commissioning of the projects in Uyo, the Chairman, Board of Directors of the company, Dr Elijah Akpan said the gesture becomes imperative because of the peaceful coexistence the company enjoys with the host communities.

He said the company remains a promoter of knowledge through its various forms of support to boost learning and enhance quality education.

“This gesture is to enable students to have a good study environment. We are doing this because the host community has given the company the necessary support to thrive.

“I encourage all of you to study hard and be excellent in your academic performance. We want you to study hard so that you can take over from us tomorrow,” Akpan added.

In his address, the General Manager of Champion Breweries Plc, Mr Inalegwu Adoga commended the state government and the host community for providing a warm and friendly environment for the company to operate.

He noted that over the years, the company has been embarking on various developmental projects resulting from a cordial relationship with the host community.

“As a responsible organization that believes in sustainability, we continuously support and partner with our host and neighbouring communities in various developmental projects through our unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility.

“Our interventions over the years are too numerous to read out here, but it suffices to say that we are good neighbours.

“In furtherance of our commitment to improving lives in our communities, we are here today to support the schools with educational materials.

“These include; thousands of branded exercise books, students’ desks and teachers’ tables and chairs to improve the learning experience of the students, boost their morale in their studies and enhance the comfortability of the teachers while adding value to our children,” he noted.





In her remarks, the State Commissioner for Education, Ms Idongesit Etiebiet appreciated the organization for adding value to education in line with the vision of the state government.

Etiebiet represented by the Director, of Pre-Primary, Primary, and Special Education in the ministry, Mrs Esther Williams said that the administration has continued to sustain free education in the state with adequate funding through subvention.

She appealed to the benefitted communities to adequately protect the properties donated to the schools in their areas against vandals and miscreants.

Speaking on behalf of all the village heads of the five communities, His Royal Majesty, Obong Francis Morgan, Village Head of Aka Offot Community, commended Champion Breweries Plc for their constant show of love to their host communities, especially in the education sector.

He, however, promised to mount local guards over the properties and appealed to the state government to also assist in providing security in school properties in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the School Heads, Mrs Anthonia Obot, Head Mistress of Offot Jubilee Primary School, Aka Offot, commended the company for their ‘grand gesture’, adding that it will greatly increase learning and boost the performance of the pupils.

She also appealed to the state government to provide security in the school as the activities of vandals has increased, noting that school property was constantly stolen particularly at night, and classroom turned into public toilets.

The event was graced by Government officials, stakeholders, community leaders and the entire management team of Champion Breweries.

