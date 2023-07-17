Social media users have continued to react differently to the appointment of no fewer than 30 aides by Comrade Abasifreke Benson, the President of the Students’ Union at Akwa Ibom State University.

In a letter he signed, the student leader stated that the appointments became inevitable to ensure his administration’s effective and smooth running.

The appointments include but are not limited to the Chief of Staff, Chief Press Secretary, Chief Security Officer, and 8 SAs on media and publicity, among others.

Reacting, a popular human rights lawyer and activist, Inibehe Effiong, took to his verified Facebook page to call out the student leader over the development, describing the appointments as a destructive political culture that has taken over Nigerian higher institutions.

He wrote, “His Excellency, the President, and Commander-in-Chief of the Students’ Union Government, Akwa Ibom State University, Comrade Abasifreke Benson, has very important information for the general public. I missed a lot that year when I served as President of the Students’ Representatives Council (SRC), Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus, without a single aide.

“What will the President of the Union then be doing in view of this long list of “appointees and aides?” His Excellency forgot to appoint a Senior Special Adviser and a Special Adviser on Legal Matters.

“There is a terrible political culture that has evolved in Akwa Ibom State; the culture of seeing ‘political appointments’ and proximity to power as the beginning and the end of life. This destructive political culture has infested higher institutions and is very sad.

Commenting on the post, a Facebook user, Charles Awuzie, wrote, “This is exactly my point. Our problem is BOTTOM TO TOP… not top to bottom. Give a little boy Student Union President, and he appoints a dozen special advisers, etc., and embezzles SUG funds.”

Another user, Ado Erhirhi, wrote, “Very sad development. And this is the same person we expect to sit down at the table to negotiate for better welfare for his fellow students.”

“The upcoming generation needs urgent help and reorientation; if not, they will be more terrible than our current elders. What a political wonder, 8 SAs on media and publicity!!!! What are they going to publicize, if I may ask? His madness??” Ogu Emmanuel commented.

In a contrary opinion, General Mark Of Uniuyo, who described the appointments as a welcome development, wrote, “God bless the SUG President of Akwa Ibom State University. The University is a training ground for projective secular and macro politics. We have to first understand this. I see this all-inclusive government. He is only trying to carry everyone from different faculties along.”

Vincent Udeme-Abasi Jonah supported his stance: “Personally, I do not see anything wrong with this. I see it as an opportunity to build leadership skills in your people. If not abused, these young lads will learn one or two lessons from the responsibilities they have been given in the student union government.”