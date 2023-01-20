Chairman Maser Group take on ChatGPT and future of Manufacturing

Prateek Suri is the CEO and Founder of Maser, a manufacturer of smart TVs and a thought leader in technology, retail, and AI, who is passionate about the future of conversational AI. His expertise is sort after by leading think tanks and institutions across the world. In this interview, Mr. Suri shares insights on the recently launched ChatGPT by parent company OPENAI, starting his views on the buzz around ChatGPT, creating personalised products and experiences for customers, and the future of conversational AI.

INTERVIEW ON CHATGPT

What’s your take on the buzz around chatgpt?

This is more than a buzz! ChatGPT is profound in every sense of the word. ChatGPT is the latest language model from OpenAI that was designed and trained to interact with people via a chat user interface. GTP stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer. It simply provides human-like responses to queries. While traditional online search gives you a response from indexed web pages, ChatGPT enables us to, for instance, compose essays, describe art in great detail, and even help us code. It provides us with responses based on the data it’s trained on.

ChatGPT has compelled Google to declare ‘code red’. Do you see online search being transformed in the most profound manner?

That’s shocking, to say the least. The tech ecosystem has been anticipating a disruption in the way Google search works. Maybe this would change everything. I don’t think google would go back to the way they run an online search. With Google code red declaration, I think traditional online search is dead!

Do you see any applications of artificial intelligence TV space? Should we be expecting to see Maser integrate ChatGPT into its electronics products in the future?

Chaptgpt is poised to pierce through the artificial intelligence TV. AI TV is based on smart TV, combined with AI technology to make the TV’s functions more exciting and powerful, such as language recognition, image recognition, natural language processing, etc., and it can also deeply learn user usage and search habits. It can help with more precise voice control and user-friendly recommendation of user preferences.

With the launch of ChatGPT, we expect to see a deeper transformation in this space. The global major manufacturers of AI TV include Maser, TCL, LG, Sony, Samsung, Haier, Xiaomi, PHILIPS, Skyworth and TOSHIBA, etc.

Microsoft is investing $10billion in OpenAI, the owner of chatgpt. It promises a premium product offering for corporate users.

I think Microsoft has seen a huge commercial opportunity by way of putting Chat GPT-style AI Tools in every of its product offerings. I expect to see a significant boost to productivity by users of Microsoft’s products as a factor of this integration even if it is lopsided against Google.

What’s the future of conversation AI?

It is more transformative bots and total disruption in the way human works or engages with technology. Also, it could be filled with consequential litigations as the copyright owners battle over what’s fair use or abuse of copyrighted content.

Do you have worries about ChatGPT?

Like every technology, I am deeply concerned about it. It offers us an opportunity to personalize our product offerings. But then it could remake our workplace and even society as we know would be affected. Yet, we have to move the needle of innovation further while keeping an eye on the downsides of technologies.

How can enterprises get started with their ChatGPT strategy?

By keeping their eyes open to how Microsoft brings this technology to the enterprise space. We are also watching the startups that will be shaping the diffusion of this technology. We are intuitively looking at it as a way of creating more entertainment pleasures for our customers. We see a promise in providing a more efficient and automated customer service experience.

What have been the most relevant developments, breakthroughs and advancements in Conversational AI in your industry in 2022, and what do you foresee for 2025?

In 2023, I believe we will have more accelerated use of ChatGPT, especially in different sectors of the economy. The breakthrough might be in the area of AI-style video tool. The release of OPENAI video bot might drive conversational AI into new realms and probably bring these powerful tools into the military space because of their autonomous nature.

For Maser, it would be deeper personalization like never before, improve customer support and augmentation of our metaverse goals as technology rewrites the rules of business.