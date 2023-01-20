Tinubu to flag off campaign in Abia

By Nnanna Nwogu - Umuahia

The All Progressive Congress APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will flag off his campaign in Abia state on Tuesday. 

The state party chairman of APC, Dr. Kingsley Ononaogbu, disclosed this while interacting with reporters in Umuahia and urged APC faithful in Abia to troop out en mass for the flag-off. 

According to the party chairman in the state, Dr. Kingsley Ononaogbu, “Tinubu is a man that believes in human capacity. 

“The upgrade of Enugu airport, expansion of Sam Mbakwe airport, completion of Niger bridge, Enugu Aba Port Harcourt road among other projects including electricity project at Ariaria were done by APC federal government.

“The free school feeding going on in Abia is being sponsored by APC. Let us be part of this by voting massively for APC. We have the opportunity now to bring something to the table.”

ALSO READ I’ll eliminate corruption – Tinubu 

He pleaded with Abians to give the party strength through voting so they could go authoritatively and ask for what ordinarily should come to the state. 

 Speaking on the position of Uche Ogah in Abia APC, the Abia party chieftain said that there is only one APC in Abia State, adding, “we are working towards the APC at the state and federal levels.”

 He expressed his optimism that the party in the state has the number of winning and is committed to better leadership and used the opportunity to wish the PDP governorship candidate in Abia, Prof. Uche Ikonne, a quick recovery.  

The campaign Director General of Ikechi Emenike, Chief Uche Ogboso, stressed the need for a change of government that is affecting virtually everybody. 


He promised that APC is the only transparent party to change the fortunes of Abia state.

 According to the chairman of the presidential and Governorship campaign rally in Abia, general Charles Okoro retired, Tinubu was coming to give Abians the gospel of APC and said everything is in order. 

 He added that adequate security is assured of controlling the crowd attending the rally.

Comments
Frontpage Today

