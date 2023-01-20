NGO set to empower Nigerian youths on employability skills 

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Jide Akinyemi Foundation has expressed readiness to empower nigerian youths on employability skills.

The Founder, Jide Akinyemi, who made this known to Tribune Online on Tuesday, said the skills will be part of reorientation that would propel them towards identifying their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

Akinyemi noted that such would enable them to employ available technology to develop and consequently leverage on their competencies and stand out in this ever-changing world.

In a bid to ameliorate the issues confronting the Nigerian youths, The Founder said The Block; meaning Building Lives through Orientation, Certainty & Knowledge was born out of the need to re-orientate the minds of Nigeria’s youth, motivating them on the need to be diligent in their dealings as this will cause them to succeed in their chosen professions.





According to him, The Initiative is about building a sustainable environment, eradicating poverty by organizing symposiums, alleviation programs, and empowerment programs with the motive of reorienting people to utilize their immediate resources to foster self-development.