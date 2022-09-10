Cell phones and wrinkles

I want to know if it is true that the blue light that usually comes from the screens of cell phones and computers can cause wrinkles on the face?

Muibat (by SMS)

It has been confirmed that blue light from screens on smartphones, computers, and other gadgets “may have detrimental effects on a wide range of cells in our body, from skin and fat cells, to sensory neurons,” It is for this reason that it is generally believed that avoidance of excessive blue light exposure may be a good anti-aging strategy, Therefore, if you want your skin to show fewer signs of aging like wrinkles, then you’d do well to reduce exposure to the blue lights from your phones and Laptops.

