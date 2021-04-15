Following his arrest on Wednesday night by the Nigerian Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for being in possession of a substance popularly known as ‘loud’ in local parlance, popular rap artiste, Sodiq Yusuf, otherwise known as CDQ has said some people tried to frame him up.

Some operatives of the anti-drug enforcement agency stormed CQD’s house located at Lekki, Lagos State on Wednesday evening following an intelligence report that suggested the singer was in possession of the controlled substance.

After being detained for some hours, CDQ, Tribune Online, gathered, was said to have been granted bail and was asked to report for further investigation which continued today.

He was said to have been picked up by the anti-drug agency for allegedly violating the drug law but CDQ who refused to comment on the arrest in a post on his official Instagram account said some people tried to set him up.

Findings by Tribune Online revealed that while celebrities have been speaking against the raid on CQD’s house, the rapper is said to be troubled by the allegation and has promised to prove his innocence.

Efforts to speak with the rapper on Thursday to get his reaction proved abortive as his manager declined comment. But in what looked like his reaction to the development, CDQ on his Instagram account wrote “No sleep for the wicked. Iyalaya yin oni sun for this Lagos. They tryna set me up but Olohun wa,” (sic).

However, NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi in a statement said the case was still being investigated as CDQ was expected back in custody today (Thursday) because it is an ongoing investigation.”

CDQ still being investigated, case not over ― NDLEA