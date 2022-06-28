CBN pledges continuous support to farmers

As part of its to the development of agriculture, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has rewarded some outstanding farmers in Ondo state, with a pledge to contually support farmers in the state for agricultural growth with a view to eradicate poverty by providing jobs.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, made this pledge during the award presentation ceremony by its Board of Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund to best farmers and microfinance bank in the state.

The award presentation was in phases, including the best microfinance bank, first, second, and third best farmers in the state.

Represented by the CBN Akure Branch Controller, Alhaji Fatai Yusuf, the apex bank boss explained that the award was a reflection of words backed with actions, accountability and the fulfillment of the promise made to develop farming in Nigeria.

On his part, Governor of the state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, noted that the collaboration between the State Government and CBN has helped in the establishment of modern farm settlements in the state.

Represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Agriculture, Akin Olotu, the governor informed that over 100 hectares of land has been allocated to cultivation of crops such as cocoa, and palm trees as well as plans to empower hundreds of direct and indirect staff.

Meanwhile, Mr. Idowu Ogunsoyin bagged the best farmer award, Mr. Femi Eniola clinched the runner up award and Mrs Mulikat Akinujoye came third, also Lapo microfinance bank won the best agriculture-friendly bank of the year award.

