A 43-year-old Catholic priest was pronounced dead a few hours after he and his lover checked into a hotel in Nairobi .

A local media outlet, on Sunday, disclosed that the deceased, identified as Joseph Kariuki Wanjiku, from St. Peters Ruai, checked into the Monalisa Hotel Delview in Gatanga with his lover, a 32-year-old woman identified as, Ruth Nduhi on Saturday evening.

According to a police report, the lady informed the hotel management on Sunday morning that the clergy was experiencing dizziness and losing consciousness.

Concerned for his well-being, they decided to rush him to Kenol Hospital in Murang’a in his vehicle.

However, the unfortunate turn of events continued as Kariuki was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The sudden demise has raised suspicions, leading authorities to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

“One Joseph Kariuki Wanjiku aged 43yrs old, a Catholic priest at Archdiocese of Nairobi and a farmer in the Mangu area checked in at the said hotel together with his girlfriend who also happens to be her colleague at the workplace in Ruai,”

“Then, this morning at around 0800hrs, the priest’s girlfriend notified the hotel management that the boyfriend was dizzy and getting unconscious so that they could rush him to the hospital. They then rushed him to Kenol Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body has been moved to Mater Hospital Mortuary, as police launch investigations to ascertain the cause of his death.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE