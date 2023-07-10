Less than 24 hours after the killing of a middle-aged man in Benin City by suspected cultists, three individuals were shot dead on Monday afternoon in different locations in the state capital, allegedly by cultists.

It will be recalled that a middle-aged man named Ehis Dada was shot dead on Sunday after leaving a church in Amagba Community where he attended Sunday service.

The recent wave of cult killings in Benin is believed to involve members of the Black Axe confraternity and their Maphite counterparts.

One of the victims on Monday, known as Schoolboy and alleged to be a member of the Maphite confraternity, was gunned down around Okhun junction, Oluku Quarters. The assailants, reportedly from the rival group, hit a police officer with their GLK 350 4Matic Car, registered as DGE Edo 170 AL, before stealing his AK 47 rifle.

Afterwards, the cultists abandoned their GLK car in the Appico area on Upper Sokponba Road, following a chase by security operatives.

The identities of the other two victims, as well as the cult groups they belonged to, could not be determined as they were killed in different locations within the Uselu-Ugbowo axis of Benin.

As of the time of filing this report, the police could not be reached for comment.

