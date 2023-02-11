As part of my efforts to reduce my weight, I usually skip breakfast. I want to know if this okay.

Emmanuel (by SMS)

The answer is no. Breakfast has been confirmed to be a very important part of one’s daily meals for a number of reasons, and one of the big ones is fiber intake. Medical research has established that breakfast eaters who ate more than 25 grams of fiber a day had a 21 percent lower risk of all-causes death than breakfast skippers did. Another study showed that for every day of the week you skip breakfast, your risk of diabetes grows.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE