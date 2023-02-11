By Aliyu Abdulkareem

Popular South African rapper, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes better known as AKA, has been shot and killed along with another man in a shooting at a popular night spot on Durban’s Florida Road on Friday night.

According to a first responder at the scene, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Forbes was shot while standing on the pavement when gunfire rang out shortly after 22:00.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda confirmed to newsmen that a “well-known rapper” was gunned down in Florida Road, Durban on Friday evening just after 22:00.

“I can confirm that two men were killed and one of them is a well-known rapper. Police will not be releasing any names of the victims yet until a full investigation is completed” Netshiunda said.

The shooting occurred in the popular entertainment district, which was brought to a standstill after police officers closed the road.

ALS Paramedics spokesman Garrith Jamieson said that two men had been killed in the incident.

He said both had sustained gunshot wounds and despite efforts to resuscitate one of them, he succumbed to his injuries.

Forbes was billed to perform in the city on Friday night, and footage posted on Instagram showed jovial scenes as the rapper toasted with a table full of friends.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Sexually transmitted infections, left untreated, can cause cancer, infertility, blindness —Obunge





A medical expert, Professor Orikomaba Obunge, says that sexually transmitted infections (STIs) remain a big problem in Nigeria and some instance when left untreated can lead to long-term irreversible outcomes like cancer, infertility and blindness…

MC Oluomo: Remove Lagos REC now, Atiku tells INEC

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos, Olusegun Agbaje, over allegations of being partisan and compromised…