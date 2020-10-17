Police to raise 1,850 operatives for SWAT

THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is to kick start the recently created Special Weapons and Tactics Teams (SWAT) Unit with 1,850 operatives in the states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja any time from now, a credible source at the Force Headquarters, revealed this to Tribune Online.

The source said that already, Commissioners of Police in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Command have been directed to submit 50 names of personnel per state for the scheme.

The source further revealed that the CPs were strictly advised that no former member of the defunct SARS should be included on the list and that “the nominees should not have any pending or decided disciplinary case (s) and must be of impeccable character.”

A letter with reference number CB:4770/YBS/ SHQ /SUB.1/89 dated 14 October, 2020 and signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin) in Yobe State directed Police Area Commanders, Divisional Police officers and Officers in-charge to release the affected officers serving in their formations.

The letter titled: “Training of Nigeria Police Special Weapons and Tactics Teams (SWAT) to replace the disbanded Special AntiRobbery Squad (SARS),” says: “The Commissioner of Police warn and release the affected officers serving in your formations/Divisions to report at SHQ Damaturu on Friday 16 October, 2020 by 0800hrs prompt for CP’s briefing.”

On the document were 50 names of police officers made up of two Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs), two Superintendents of Police, four Deputy Superintendents of Police (DS P), five Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP), three Inspectors, 30 sergeants and four corporals.

The source said that all necessary arrangements had been concluded to ensure the immediate take-off of the training and formal launching of the new Security outfit by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu Though efforts to get the reaction of the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP, over the development proved abortive, however another Senior Police Officer at the Force Headquarters in Abuja confirmed the story.

According to him, “yes, we are commencing the training of SWAT Operatives anytime from now, each State Police Command and the FCT has been mandated to submit 50 names for the take-off of the pilot scheme, we are good to go now.”

