I have been eating an egg a day for most of my life. Now that I am 60 years old, I am wondering if I can still continue eating eggs.

Jimoh (by SMS)

The egg is a one of the best animal-derived foods you can ever have. This is because it contains all the 8 essential amino acids, many vitamins and minerals. It also contains 4gm protein which is the minimal required for daily body function. In view of this, an egg a day is still good for your health.

