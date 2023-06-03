After two children with the younger one at 5 years old, my husband wants us to have another baby. I am worried because I think that I am too old to have another baby at 45 years of age. Kindly advise me.

Sarah (by SMS)

Older women are more likely to miscarry or have a stillbirth. They have a greater chance of developing gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, and of delivering a baby who is very small. Then there can be problems with labour, resulting in a higher chance of cesarean birth. Therefore, the mother and baby should be considered as a high risk. There is a greater incidence of spontaneous abortion, gestational trophoblastic disease and chromosomal abnormalities in the fetus. However, if despite the above, you still want to have a baby, you should do so under the expert supervision of a medical specialist.

