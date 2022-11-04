CAN holds national prayers, says insecurity increases everyday

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Friday, held a national prayer over the insecurity rocking the country and also for a peaceful general election in 2023.

The CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh while speaking with journalists after the prayers expressed concern that insecurity appears to be increasing everyday.

He said CAN believes that when Christians gather together and pray for the country and the forthcoming election, God would answer and intercede.

“As Christians, we are people of prayer and now that our country is preparing for the next general election, one of the major things we should do to support our nation to have a peaceful and non-violent election is to come together and pray and we are people of faith, we believe that any time we call upon Him with sincerity, he answers us.

“So CAN decided that it will be a good thing for us to gather particularly at thus time of electioneering campaigns so that the Lord will grant us a very peaceful electioneering campaign and very peaceful seasons of election, that is the reason why we gathered Christians on the platform of CAN to do this prayer on the day.

“Secondly, this is a very difficult time for our nation particularly when we talk about insecurity, it appears that it increases everyday with all kinds of rumours causing all kinds of uncertainty in the minds of people.

“When you hear rumours that the election we are preparing for may be truncated by some elements in the society, we may not know where they are but God who is the owner of the world knows where they are if there are any people like that.

“We have come today to pray and ask the Lord to disable the weapons of war and grant us a peaceful Nigeria and restore the people who have been taken away from their lands, to return to their land and enjoy the fruit of their land once again”, Archbishop Okoh said.

He charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies and the electorates to use the upcoming election to re-write the story of Nigeria by ensure a free, credible and peaceful poll.

“The election is one great opportunity we have to re-write the story of this country, and all hands must be on deck everyone must be committed, the INEC officials, the politicians, their agents, the voters, everybody must be committed towards having a very peaceful election.

“Election that will be seen to be credible not only in the eyes of the politicians, not only in the eyes of Nigerians, but in the eyes of the world”, he added.

In his sermon, the Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja Archdiocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan in the last decade Nigeria has witnessed a gradually deteriorating condition of lack of peace and harmony, with negative consequences on the economic and

living conditions of our people.

He said this has taken many forms, well known to all Nigerians, from terrorist insurgency to violent attacks and killings by many types of armed groups; armed robbery and kidnapping for ransom; bandits capturing and exploiting human and natural resources in large sections of our national territory.

“There is pervasive deep frustration at the apparent inability of the state to restore peace

and normalcy, despite frequent assurances. Furthermore, there are painful rumours of some presumed hidden agenda that has infiltrated our security structures with strange elements aiding and abetting the insecurity of the nation.





“Rumours have been making the rounds that our government may perhaps be lacking not just the ability but the political will to do the needful. This has led to a heightened sense of insecurity, with negative impact on a peaceful national harmony and fruitful economic life.

“This past week has seen a fresh wave of reports of imminent terrorist attack targeting

the Abuja Federal Capital. Government has been issuing assurances of being in control of the situation.

“But the low level of trust of the general public in their government is rendering such assurances of little effective value. It is therefore natural that we see a major recourse to prayer by Nigerians of all creeds, in Mosques and Churches”, he noted.

Cardinal Onaiyekan further stated that it is right and fitting that the leadership of CAN) called Christians together for this prayer session.

“May the Lord hear our prayers for our nation: that all who are planning evil for our people may be disarmed by the Almighty God, and converted to good behaviour by our loving Saviour. If there are any evil hidden agenda anywhere, may our God of mercy expose and neutralize them, and restore lasting peace to our land.

“Then, if my people, who bear my name; humble themselves and pray and seek my

presence, and turn from their wicked ways, I myself will hear from heaven and forgive

their sins and restore their land”, he prayed.