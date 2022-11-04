ECOWAS charges focal persons on peace agreements to consolidate security initiatives

Focal Points of the ECOWAS Conflict Prevention Framework (ECPF) have been charged to leverage the Africa Programme for Peace (APP IV) Agreement to consolidate peace and security initiatives in the region.

At the start of a three-day orientation Workshop for Directorate Components on the APP-IV Agreement with the ECOWAS Commission in Lagos, Nigeria, the Director, Political Affairs Dr Aderemi Ajibewa noted that the activity is poised to advance the realization of the ECOWAS Community goal of ensuring a stable, prosperous and peaceful region.

Represented by Mr Serigne Ka, he stressed the need for the ECOWAS commission to “devise urgent and creative ways of facilitating real transformation in the member states through impactful conflict prevention and sustenance of peace, particularly in the face of the prevailing socio-political and security situation across the region.”

He stated further that the weaknesses in the security architecture of member states are also provoked by debilitating governance deficits, including constitutional manipulations and state negligence that deprive communities in the region, of not only the needed protection but also basic social services.

He stressed that over the years, the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA) had remained an important and strategic partner to ECOWAS with its sustenance of collaboration while facilitating and implementing programmes and activities aimed at preventing and managing conflict in the region.

As the fourth phase of the Africa Peace Program draws to a close, he reminded the Workshop participants of the need to exchange views and ideas that can enhance cross-departmental collaboration and synergy among ECPF Focal Points Directorates with a view to empowering Member-States to scale up conflict prevention interventions in the region while expressing ECOWAS’ sincere appreciation to the Royal Danish Government for its continued support of efforts to enhance conflict prevention, stability, peace and security across the region.

Following an overview of the themes by the Head, Conflict Prevention Unit of the Directorate of Political Affairs. Mr Constant Gnacadja, participants examined the Memorandum of Understanding of the APP IV as well as the Danish Africa Programme for Peace in terms of achievements, challenges as well as Lessons learned.

With an emphasis on how to improve coordination, there were presentations bordering on the administrative and financial procedure as it relates to the implementation of the DANIDA APPIV Project, the report of the External Audit of Danish contributions to ECOWAS, as well as on Monitoring and Reporting on APP IV activities.

The Workshop is featuring presentations on the thematic clusters in relevant areas such as Democracy and Good Governance, Mediation and Coordination of Regional Political Affairs, and Electoral Assistance and would be capped with brainstorming on ways to improve implementation and reporting on APP IV, communication, knowledge management, implementation recommendations as well as next steps. Its agenda is designed to raise the commitment of staff to Peace and Security interventions.

