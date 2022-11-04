EFCC docks ex-Lagos AG, Shasore over alleged money laundering

A former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos, Olasupo Shasore (SAN) was on Friday arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on a fresh allegation of money laundering of the sum of N109.8 million.

Shasore was slammed with 14-count criminal charges along with his personal company, Middlesex Investment Limited.

Among other charges, the former Attorney General was said to have failed to report in writing to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a single lodgment of N60 million into his Company’s account number 0005659394 with a Commercial Bank.

The alleged offence is said to be contrary to Section 10 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011.

He was also alleged to have failed to report to EFCC, a single lodgment of another N48.8 million into the same account in breach of money laundering laws.

The charge sheet further indicated that Shasore in November 2017, committed the same offence by transferring $300, 000 single lodgment into his Company account where he is a sole signatory.

Besides, the former Lagos AG was said to have failed to establish an anti-money laundering desk and designate a compliance officer in his company as required by law.

Shasore, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences alleged to have been committed in Abuja along with the Company.

Following no objection by the EFCC’s lawyer, Mr Bala Sanga, to his bail request, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the ex-Attorney General to continue to enjoy the terms and conditions of the administrative bail granted him by the EFCC.

Justice Ekwo in the bid to ensure speedy trial of the charges, fixed March 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 next year for the prosecution and also directed Chief Olawale Akoni (SAN) who stood for the defendant and Bala Sanga for the anti-graft agency to put their houses in order ahead of the trial dates.