CAMA is a camouflage

As a matter of fact, all manner of religions had been operating in this country for several years before the mandatory registration under the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in recent times.

The fact remains that every religion has its modus operandi; either Christianity or Islam, without violating the rules and regulations being laid down by the Corporate Affairs Commission before the issuance of the registration certificate.

CAMA should not be an appendage on the existing board of trustees who had been prayerfully and spiritually chosen by God to be in charge of sacred matters. It is sacrilege and a sense of profanity to allow CAMA to be in charge of any religious organisation.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) are there to checkmate any fraudulent act in any religious organisation so as to serve as a deterrent to everybody in the religious sector.

The fact remains that there is no religious leader who will kick against transparency as there are many committees that are in charge of various departments in order to ensure transparency and accountability of funds.

These committees have power to suspend and excommunicate anyone who might have been indicted for being culpable of any act of graft. The religious organisations should be allowed to be in charge of its board of trustees without the involvement of any CAMA.

Rev Oladimeji Michael Olalekan,

Ibadan

