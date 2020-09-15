Fuel price hike/electricity tariff increase: TUC demands reversal, plans national protest

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) rose from its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting and resolved to embark on a national protest over the recent increase in electricity tariff, fuel price hike and other sundry issues affecting the workers and Nigerians.

Already, the congress has given seven days to the Federal Government to reverse the electricity tariff hike and the increase in fuel price as well as other seven items.

The President of TUC, Comrade Quadri Olaleye gave an indication to Nigerian Tribune that a letter has been written to the Federal Government to this effect. He said the letter will expire on September 23, 2020; after which a national protest will commence.

He pointed out that the congress had already commenced mobilization for the protest, but was delayed by the very important issue the Organised Labour had with the Rivers State Government.

He explained that labour would have been on the streets since, adding that with the Rivers State issue now resolved, “we are fully mobilized to forge ahead.”

In an interview with Nigerian Tribune, the TUC President said: “We had our organs meeting yesterday, and we resolved as follows: Seven days shall be given to the government to reverse the fuel price increase and also the electricity tariff along with other seven items. At the expiration of the letter, which will be from 22nd and 23rd of September, a national protest shall commence until our demands are met.”

Comrade Olaleye added: “TUC has always been ready to fight for the populace and that is why we commenced mobilization since almost a month now. If not because of the urgent matter in Rivers State, we would have been on the streets. Now that we are back, we are fully mobilized to forge ahead.”

Also, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said the organised labour would soon come out with a position on the increases in prices of fuel and electricity.

Ayuba Wabba, who spoke on the issues, said the organised labour would not protest until the Central Working Committee (CWC) meet and agree on appropriate action.

“Labour takes one battle at a time; it does not make an announcement without backing its action,” the labour leader who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said.

He noted that NLC had remained consistent on neo-liberal policies, and would take appropriate action in respect of the increases in order to achieve the desired result.

He also said that it was high time Nigeria started refining products locally to solve importation challenges.

