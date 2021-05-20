Calm returns to Oshodi after NAF officers go on rampage over colleague’s killing

There was tension in Oshodi area of Lagos State on Thursday morning when officers of the Nigerian Air Force visited the area following the killing of a NAF officer last Tuesday.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, however, said normalcy has been restored in the area.

The unidentified officer was killed during an argument with hoodlums believed to be members of the transport union in Oshodi.

When colleagues of the slain Air Force officer were said to have invaded the area on Thursday morning, gunshots rented the air as traders and passersby scampered into different directions for safety.

Adejobi further said: “The Lagos State Police Command was aware of the conflict that occurred at Capa Park/Mosafejo Osodi Lagos today Thursday 20th May 2021 at 7 am. Normalcy has been restored to the area, as the matter is under investigation.

“We urge Lagosians to go about their lawful businesses in the area and in the state in general. No cause for alarm. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered that intensive patrol be emplaced in the area.”

