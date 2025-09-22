Gov Okpebholo commences payment of N4.6bn to disengaged workers

Edo Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has approved the payment of the first tranche to disengaged workers of the Colleges of Education in Ekiadolor and Igueben, who were dismissed under alleged controversial circumstances by the immediate-past administration in the state.

The development was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Fred Itua, and made available to journalists on Monday in Benin.

Itua stated that the gesture he described as a milestone reflected Okpebholo’s commitment to fairness, justice, and the welfare of its workforce.

He disclosed that A total sum of ₦4.6 billion has been earmarked for the settlement of entitlement benefits of the disengaged workers.

According to him, the total sum covers 682 pensioners from the College of Education, Ekiadolor, and 32 pensioners from the College of Education, Igueben.

Be said: “The payment, which will be made in four tranches, amounts to ₦1,164,507,285.17 per tranche.

“The first tranche has now been disbursed to both the disengaged staff and retirees of the two Colleges, in strict adherence to the provisions of the Pension Act of Nigeria.

“In further demonstration of its commitment to restoring dignity to those who served the State, Governor Okpebholo has also approved the immediate release of ₦292 million as the second tranche of pension entitlements to disengaged staff of the Colleges of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, and Agenebode.

“The payment is scheduled to be effected on or before Wednesday this week.

“With this intervention, the State Government has so far released a total of ₦1.4 billion to the four Colleges of Education, bringing relief to hundreds of families and reaffirming its resolve to prioritize the welfare of citizens who have dedicated their years of service to the growth of Edo State.

“This bold action by the Governor Monday Okpebholo-led administration is a continuation of the Government’s reform drive to reposition the education sector, while ensuring that those who were impacted by earlier sack are not left behind.

“It is also a reflection of the Governor’s vision of a just, fair, and prosperous Edo State, where equity and compassion are guiding principles of governance.

“The Edo State Government reassures all stakeholders, especially retirees and disengaged staff of State-owned institutions, that this process will be carried through to the end until every legitimate entitlement is fully settled.“