Bye-election killings: We’ll deal with arrested perpetrators to serve as deterrent ― Fayemi

By 'Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi (FILE PHOTO)

The Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has revealed that the arrested suspects in connection with the killings of voters during Saturday’s bye-election in the state would be dealt with to serve as a deterrent to other political thugs.

Three persons were on Saturday shot dead in Omuo-Ekiti by suspected party thugs while five others sustained gunshot wounds during the House of Assembly bye-election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state constituency.

The seat became vacant following the death of an All Progressives Congress lawmaker representing the constituency in the state House of Assembly, Juwa Adegbuyi, in February.

Fayemi who spoke during his visit to the palace of Olumuo of Omuo-Ekiti, Oba Noah Omonigbehin, on Sunday, said he would not politicise the killings of innocent citizens during the election in the state.

He said: “We may not be able to bring back the dead but every perpetrator will be dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others.

“After I spoke with Senator Biodun Olujimi on Saturday, I called the CP and instructed him to do everything possible to arrest the perpetrators and I’m happy to inform you Kabiyesi, that as I arrived the state today, the CP said all the culprits have been arrested and on Monday, they shall be charged for murder.”

The Governor commended the monarch for his role in maintaining peace in the community by not allowing residents to take laws into their hands’ aftermath of the violence.

Oba Omonigbeyin while responding lauded the Governor for the condolence visit to the community and urged him to ensure that perpetrators of the violence “are brought to book and prosecuted accordingly.”

