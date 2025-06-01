Buratai commends Tinubu’s radical economic approach

Former Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai retired has commended President Bola Tinubu’s government for adopting a radical approach to resolving Nigeria’s economic problems through decisive policies, a move he described as a “necessary departure” from previous graduations approach to economic reforms by the previous administrations.

He made the observations while speaking at a commemorative lecture to mark the 60th birthday celebration of former Minister of Transport, and former Governor of Rivers State, Chief Rotimi Amaechi held in Abuja.

He noted that “from IBB’s structural adjustment programs to those of Shagari, Obasanjo, Jonathan, and Buhari, fuel subsidy regimes, they implemented economic reforms that gradually pauperised Nigerians.

However, the current administration’s decisive and comprehensive economic policies represent a bold attempt to address deep-seated socio-economic issues confronting Nigeria over the years.

Buratai said this bold measure has its advantages. Deep understanding is required to allow for the realisation of its benefits.

“The radical measures are a decisive shift from the gradual suffering in the past. It shows a willingness to confront the challenges head-on, even if the impact is profound and immediate,” Buratai stated.

However, he acknowledged that the main challenge remains the perceived insensitivity of government policies to poverty and insecurity, which are real. He postulated that the second half of this administration may make a tangible difference.

Buratai’s speech underscored the importance of embracing reform with resilience and urged Nigerians to support Tinubu’s government’s efforts to restore security and economic prosperity.

In his remarks during the occasion, Buratai paid homage to the celebrant, acknowledging his longstanding relationship dating back to 2011 when Amaechi was governor of Rivers State.

He described Amaechi as a leader deeply committed to security and political development, noting his performance at the APC 2022 presidential primaries and his promising political future.

“Rotimi Amaechi exemplifies a leader who prioritizes security, a trait crucial for Nigeria’s stability,” Buratai remarked.

He praised the former governor’s proactive engagement in Nigeria’s political landscape, emphasising his significant influence and leadership potential.

