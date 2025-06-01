Stop parading yourself as Mogaji Moganna compound, Olubadan warns Olayiwola

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin I, has warned Engr. Sarafadeen Adekunle Olayiwola to desist from parading himself as the Mogaji of the Otepola Ibidapo family, Moganna Compound, Isale Bode, Ibadan.

The monarch stated that Olayiwola was never installed as the Mogaji of any family house in Ibadan.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan, Chief Solomon Ayoade, and made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday, the palace officially disclaimed Olayiwola, stating that no certificate was ever issued to him as a Mogaji in Ibadanland.

According to the statement, following the resolution of the Committee on Chieftaincy Screening and Dispute Resolution at its meeting held on 20th November 2024, it was discovered that the certificate in Olayiwola’s possession was forged and therefore declared fake.

The committee further found that Olayiwola was never installed by any traditionally constituted authority.

The statement added that the Olubadan-in-Council, at its meeting held on Monday, 19th May 2025, reviewed several irregularities committed by the self-acclaimed Mogaji.

As a result, the Olubadan has directed that Olayiwola must henceforth stop parading himself as Mogaji of the Otepola Ibidapo family, Moganna Compound, Isale Bode, Ibadan.

“Failure to desist from parading yourself as Mogaji of the Otepola Ibidapo family, Moganna Compound, Isale Bode, Ibadan, will attract necessary sanctions and appropriate legal action,” the paramount ruler warned.

