Bulls persist at local equities market, adds +1.21 per cent

The local equities market sustains the bulls, on Tuesday, as the All-Share Index of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) inched up by 1.21 per cent to close at 41,584.94 basis points.

Consequently, the Year-to-Date Return stood at 3.26 per cent to bring the market capitalisation to N21.754trillion.

Market breadth also swayed to close in favour of the bulls with 32 counters in the gainer’s chart as against 19 decliners.

RT Briscoe, Champion Breweries, Universal Insurance, African Insurance and Fidson Pharmaceutical led the gainers’ chart as the best-performing stocks of the day.

On the flip side John Holt, Japaul Gold, Seplat, Academy Press and Niger Insurance led the charts from the rear as the top decliners.

All sectoral indices went in tandem with the All-Share Index to close in the green save for Banking and Oil&Gas sectors that lost 0.14 per cent and 5.31 per cent respectively as ASEM closes flat.

Activity at the local bourse on Tuesday was impressive as the volume of trades increased, recording 468 million as against 333 million in the previous trading session. This amount to a 40.47 per cent increase.

Value of trades followed suit to surge by 110.79 per cent to stand at N5.566 billion from a value of N2.640 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

Transnational Corporations and Mansard Insurance continued to make wave as the most traded stocks with regards to volume, owing to that to increased interest from traders and investors.

Japaul Gold, Sovereign Insurance and Lasaco Assurance flanked them to complete the top five traded stocks with regards to volume.

Whereas Airtel Africa, Zenith Bank, Dangote Cement, Wapco and Guaranty Trust Bank made up the top five performers in terms of the value of trade.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded More COVID-19 Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Again, Nigeria new weekly COVID-19 infections have witnessed yet another significant increase, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The second wave of the pandemic was officially announced after the infections began to rise in the first week of December…

ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…

Bulls persist at local equities market, adds +1.21 per cent