13 escape death in Anambra multiple road crashes

Thirteen people on Monday afternoon escaped death in multiple road crashes in Anambra State.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Public Education Officer of the Anambra State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Edor, said the accident occurred at about 1.40 pm at Upper Iweka area of the commercial town.

According to Edor, “the accident involved an unidentified driver of Toyota Harrier Jeep with registration number AAA 935 FN, an unidentified driver of an Atrai wagon bus with registration number BLF 02 XB and another unidentified driver of Atrai wagon bus with registration number HKW 07 XZ”.

Eyewitness report according to her indicated that the crash occurred due to obstruction, excessive speeding and loss of control.

Edor said that a total of seventeen persons were involved in the crash comprising nine male adults, seven female adults and one child.

She pointed out that eleven persons – eight male adults and three female adults – sustained varying degrees of injury, and were taken to unknown hospital by a good Samaritan before the arrival of FRSC rescue team from Upper Iweka Outpost.

In a similar development, an unidentified driver of Mitsubishi L300 bus owned by His Grace Mass Transit with registration KPP 191 YT had a lone traffic crash before Starch Mill ULI in Ihiala at about 5.30 pm also on Monday.

Eyewitness report claimed that the accident was as a result of tyre burst which led to the loss of control.

Fourteen persons were said to be involved in the crash comprising of 10 male adults and four female adults.

Two male adults, our source claimed, sustained varying degrees of injury and were rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Ihiala by FRSC rescue team from Ihiala Command.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Sector Commander of FRSC Andrew A Kumapayi has wished the injured accelerated recovery while calling on motorists to always be conscious of all safety rules meant to prevent crashes.

