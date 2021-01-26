Okada, tricycle operators task Oyo govt to fish out criminally-minded riders

To fish out criminally-minded riders in Oyo State, a forum for commercial tricycles and motorcycles has called on the state government to immediately commence the registration of all riders in the state.

The forum’s call is against the backdrop of a recent statement by the chairman of the state security network agency (Amotekun corps), General Kunle Togun (rtd) that several commercial motorcyclists in the state served as spies for kidnappers, bandits and other criminals dwelling in Yoruba land.

Addressing a press conference in Ibadan, Chairman of the Unity forum, Mr Yusuf Muritala said only a collection of the database of commercial riders in the state can help the state detect those riders perpetrating kidnapping, raping and other criminal activities.

Noting that the forum was not oblivious of some people using riders of motorcycles and tricycles as spies to perpetrate criminalities, Muritala assured that the forum was ready to work with security agencies and the state government to register legal riders.

He decried that the security challenges faced by the state was compounded by the continued influx of illegal okada riders and urged Governor Seyi Makinde to urgently commence the process of having a database for all riders in the state.

While assuring of its cooperation towards registration of commercial riders, Muritala also assured of setting up a task force to enforce compliance of commercial riders with stipulated rules and regulations.

Aside from sifting legal from criminally-minded okada riders, Muritala added that such registration will help the state block leakages in raising internal revenue from the transportation sector.

He added that the forum’s task force will help security agencies fish out criminals among commercial riders as well as continuously educate riders on shunning drug abuse, reckless riding, jungle justice, non-courteous behaviour and other criminal behaviour.

Muritala said: “We the riders of tricycles and motorcycles in Oyo State don’t have anything to do with those criminal activities like kidnapping, raping. But, we know that there are some agents for these criminals who own tricycles and motorcycles.

“In a situation where we don’t have unity, we cannot fish those people out in the society. That is why the forum promises to work with security agencies and other government parastatals on the registration of riders.

“With this registration and collection of the riders’ database, it will help government, security agencies and the unions fish out the criminal among the commercial riders in the state.

“At this point, we are seeking for the government full support to commence the registration as early as possible so as to find an urgent solution to a lot of criminal offences committed by some unknown riders in the state.”

Speaking further, Muritala noted that the registration will be successful if the government allows unions registered for each of tricycle and riders to oversee the registration of their members.

Noting that a united body was crucial to tackle the security challenges facing the state, Muritala assured that the forum was working to coalesce all factions of the various unions.

Present at the event were representatives of 11 transport unions to include Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), Motorcycle Transport Union of Nigeria (MTUN), Tricycles Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), Motorcycle Riders Association of Nigeria (MORAN), National Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycles Owner and Riders Association of Nigeria (NACTOMORAN), Tricycle Transporter Association of Nigeria (TTAN).

